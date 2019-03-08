Pixel Tracker

It’s Time to ‘Spring Forward’ and Turn Clocks Ahead One Hour as Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 8, 2019 | 8:15 p.m.

Spring is near, meaning people soon will lose a one-time hour of sleep and the evening sunlight will become more noticeable.

The official day of spring is March 20, but the first tradition of the season comes when daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Before going to bed Saturday night, turn the old-school clocks ahead one hour.

The time shift is usually automatic for most digital devices such as computers, smartphones and tablets  — moving forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. 

In most parts of the nation, the sunrise will be later in the morning hours, and there will be more natural light in the evening hours because of the time change.

Batteries for carbon monoxide detectors and fire alarms should be changed every six months to ensure operation, according to U.S. Fire Administration officials, so consider installing new batteries. 

In most of the country, daylight saving time is the habit of setting clocks forward one hour from standard time in the spring, and then back one hour in the fall.

State legislation requires the clock "spring forward" one hour from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March, and the reverse will occur at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November, when daylight saving time ends.

