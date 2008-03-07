Daylight-Saving Time Begins Sunday

Whether you’re getting up for church, meeting a friend for breakfast or just eager to check your inbox for your daily Noozhawk e-Bulletin, don’t forget that clocks will be set ahead one hour Sunday as we "spring forward" into daylight-saving time.
And if you’re thinking the annual rite is arriving earlier this year, you’re absolutely right. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 changed the duration of daylight saving from the second Sunday of March to the first Sunday in November. It used to begin in April.
Those in favor of the change tout the extra hour of sunlight as an energy saver. Either way, we lose an hour of sleep at 2 a.m. Sunday.