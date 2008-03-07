Daylight-Saving Time Begins Sunday

It's time to 'spring forward' so don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour.

Whether you’re getting up for church, meeting a friend for breakfast or just eager to check your inbox for your daily Noozhawk e-Bulletin, don’t forget that clocks will be set ahead one hour Sunday as we "spring forward" into daylight-saving time. And if you’re thinking the annual rite is arriving earlier this year, you’re absolutely right. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 changed the duration of daylight saving from the second Sunday of March to the first Sunday in November. It used to begin in April. Those in favor of the change tout the extra hour of sunlight as an energy saver. Either way, we lose an hour of sleep at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.