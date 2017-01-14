Dayne Wagner Leads Carpinteria Over Cate

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team earned a Frontier League win over Cate on Saturday, 3-1.

Dayne Wagner scored twice and assisted on the third goal for the 5-4 Warriors, who remain undefeated in league play (3-0).

Wagner opened up the scoring by lofting a shot over the keeper's head from 25 yards out, and she followed it up by scoring on a penalty kick midway through the first half to put Carpinteria up 2-0.

Cate responded to pull within one, but Wagner assisted on an Elizabeth Estrada goal to end the match's scoring.

"We had solid chances up top and limited any strong chances by Cate," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "That is usually a good recipe."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.