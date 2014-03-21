Daytime/Overnight Utility Work Planned Along Highway 192

Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed next week to allow Southern California Edison to perform utility work.

Motorists should be advised of these closures in the following areas:

» Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed during the overnight hours between Ladera Lane and Sheffield Drive beginning Monday, March 24 through Friday morning, March 28 from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

» Caltrans will perform highway maintenance during daytime hours on Highway 192 from the interchange with Highway 154 to Cold Springs Road on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed five minutes.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this project. Residents will be able to maintain access to their homes during the full closures.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.