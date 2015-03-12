Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara Launches March Promotion to Benefit Local Nonprofits

By Shanna Loveman for DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara | March 12, 2015 | 5:41 a.m.

DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara, offering new and pre-owned Lexus sales and service in a luxury setting, has announced its "Exceptional Vehicles for Exceptional Causes" program running throughout the month of March.

To commemorate the dealership’s three-year anniversary in the Santa Barbara community, DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara will donate $100 to a local nonprofit organization for every new vehicle leased or purchased through March 31.

Customers who purchase or lease a new vehicle during this time will have the option to select one of four local nonprofits to receive the donation:

» Unity Shoppe — Providing food, clothing, end education to assist those struggling with becoming financially independent

» CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) — Providing preventative and treatment services to end child abuse and neglect in our community

» The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara — Providing a safe space for children of lower-income families to engage in character-building recreational and exploratory learning programs

» DCH Teen Safe Driving Foundation: — Dedicated to reducing deaths and injuries from teen-related auto crashes by promoting safe driving techniques and awareness

If any of the above organizations reaches $2,500 in donations, it will qualify for matching funds from the Lexus corporate office.

“We have received such great feedback from customers that we’ve decided to open our program up to another worthy organization which helps children,” said George Yazbek, vice president and general manager at DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara. “We’re actively engaged in the community throughout the year, but dedicating the month of March to help youth holds special resonance with us — we’re privileged to help them reach new milestones as we do.”

— Shanna Loveman is a marketing specialist for DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara.

 
