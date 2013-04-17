De-Construction Into Re-Construction on Earth Day

Demo 2 Design, a local architectural reuse business, and Santa Barbara City College have established a collaboration that offers the public an alternative to mainstream construction.

Students in SBCC’s Construction Academy program have a hands-on opportunity to practice learned techniques by building permit-exempt structures, called “custom casitas,” using architectural components from Demo 2 Design.

SBCC faculty provide the skilled training needed for students to work specifically with reclaimed materials from remodeling and demolition sites. Each “casita” is unique and built to the client’s specifications and availability of reclaimed materials in stock.

A portion of the proceeds of each sale goes directly toward funding the SBCC Construction Academy program.

Completion of a “green casita” by SBCC Construction Academy students will be featured at 2 p.m. Saturday, Earth Day, at Demo 2 Design’s architectural reuse warehouse/showroom, 728 Union Ave., Santa Barbara.

Pre-constructed “casita” kits are assembled on-site by Demo 2 Design with building by SBCC Construction Academy students. These structures can be used for a variety of purposes, including workshops, guest rooms, greenhouses, sheds or storage. The permit-exempt design complies with city and county guidelines to 120 square feet — not electrified or plumbed.

Other contributors to this partnership include Buena Tool, Channel City Lumber, Hayward Lumber, MarBorg Industries, UCSB interns and Demo 2 Design customers.

“Shifting old-school construction protocols from ‘tried and true’ methods to ‘green’ building requires persistent insistence and unwavering commitment to resource management,” Demo 2 Design owner Carol Ashley said.

Dr. Patrick Foster, director of the SBCC Construction Academy, added: “This public-private partnership is a win-win-win situation that augments students’ palette of construction technique options, directs salvaged materials into functional reuse, and provides the public with healthy, sustainable options for creative rebuildings.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.