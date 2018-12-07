De La Salle Edges Dons 2-1 in College Cup Showcase

In a battle of reigning CIF Division 1 champions, Santa Barbara High came up a goal short to De La Salle on the opening day of the NCAA College Cup High School Showcase boys soccer tournament. The Spartans, who captured the North Coast Section title last year, edged the CIF Southern Section champion Dons 2-1 at the UCSB RecCen Field 4.
Brandon Garcia opened the scoring for the Dons (2-1). Juan Carlos Torres was able to turn on his defender and played a brilliant through ball to Garcia who made a diagonal run behind De La Salle's defense and beat the keeper 1 v 1. The Spartans then scored two unanswered goals before halftime. The first came off a deflection from just inside the 18 that beat an outstretched Connor Lamb in goal. The game-winner came off a corner that wasn't cleared by the defense just before the half.
"While in the first half we didn't deal with De La Salle's pressure very well, I thought we did a much better job of keeping possession and creating good looks in the second half," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "We definitely created some quality opportunities to tie the game up. On the whole, this is exactly the type and level of game we need to experience early in the season to help us grow and learn about the things we need to work on. It's these type of games where you're pushed that help you in the long run."
The Dons will take on Bellarmine Prep of San Jose on Saturday at San Marcos High with kickoff at 10:30 a.m.
