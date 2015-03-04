Body Found Inside Vehicle at Santa Barbara Airport

Remains of an adult male were found in a minivan near Fire Station 8; foul play not suspected

Emergency personnel responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a body found at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to the parking lot outside Santa Barbara City Fire Station 8, 40 Hartley Place, where an adult male was found deceased inside a parked vehicle, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara police and fire officials were on the scene, as well as deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and personnel from the county Fire Department.

"Right now the investigation is still ongoing," Harwood told Noozhawk, "but there is no indication of foul play. It could very well be a medical issue."

Officials at the scene declined to discuss the situation, although a deputy told Noozhawk it was "very tragic."

Harwood said the body was discovered by personnel at the fire station.

He said he could not provide further information about the victim pending notification of relatives.

Coroner's personnel were on scene as well as a Fire Department chaplain.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.