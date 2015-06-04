Dead Man Found Hanging From Tree Near Goleta

A man was found dead Thursday night, hanging from a tree in a secluded area near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A resident in the More Mesa area made the grisly discovery at about 7:15 p.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The apparent suicide victim was hanging from a tree in a wooded area of a trail that runs along Atascadero Creek near South Patterson Avenue, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies who were dispatched to the scene confirmed that the man was dead and called in personnel from the Coroner’s Office to investigate.

Members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team assisted in recovering the remains, she said.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

