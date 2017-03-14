Dead Presidents Basketball Club Wins Swoosh March Madness Tourney
The Dead Presidents Club Basketball team includes, from left, Davis Kim, Morgan Peus, Ryan Godges, coach Juan Villarruel, Max McCeney, Bryson Gossett, Connor Dickens, Cyrus Wallace, David Frohling, Jake Enrico (front left) and Jackson Bartling. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 14, 2017 | 4:06 p.m.
The Dead Presidents club basketball team from Santa Barbara captured the varsity division championship of the Swoosh March Madness tournament at UCSB over the weekend.
The team is made up of juniors from the local high schools and is coached by Juan Villarruel.
The Dead Presidents went 4-0 in the tournament, beating Santa Barbara Youth Academy, Oxnard Swoosh, Tropic Thunder and VC Swoosh.
Members of the team include Davis Kim (Santa Barbara High), Morgan Peus (SBHS), Ryan Godges (San Marcos) Max McCeney (Dos Pueblos), Bryson Gossett (DP), Connor Dickens (DP), Cyrus Wallace (DP), David Frohling (San Marcos), Jake Enrico (DP) and Jackson Bartling (San Marcos).
