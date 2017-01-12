Deadline Approaching for Goleta Grant Applications

The application deadline for grant funding through the Goleta City Grant Program and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program is coming up next week. This is an opportunity to help your nonprofit or community group.

Applications for grant funding must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite, B, Goleta, CA 93117,

For Fiscal Year 2017-18, up to $100,000 in funding is available for civic services, community projects, cultural activities, educational programs and special events that are of benefit to the residents of Goleta. Federal CDBG funding must be used to provide public services to the homeless and low- to moderate-income residents of Goleta.

More information and applications can be found at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.