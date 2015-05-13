Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Deadline Is Saturday to Register for Santa Barbara County Fair Exhibitor Competitions

By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | May 13, 2015 | 11:15 a.m.

Do your cupcakes cause a frenzy? Do friends rave about your photography? And just how does your garden grow? Just about anything you can make or grow at home is eligible for entry into competition at the annual Santa Barbara County Fair, but the deadline to enter is approaching fast.

The last day to enter for all divisions of exhibits is 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 16. The fair office will close promptly at 5 p.m., and late entries are not accepted. So get those entries in now!

The Santa Barbara County Fair competitions include home arts, fine arts, floriculture, homemade wine, photography, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, ag mechanics and many more. Some of the contests include a paper arts division, duct tape art competition, largest tomato contest and a pygmy goat show. There are also added new fur breed divisions for rabbits, and new minimum and maximum weights for steer and swine.

All entries into the Santa Barbara County Fair can be made online or in person at the Santa Maria Fairpark office. Exhibitor contest handbook and entry form can be found by clicking here. Online entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. May 15. No late entries will be accepted. In office entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. May 16. If you do not have access to a computer or need help entering your online application, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at 805.925.8824 for assistance.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 15-19. Eddie Money kicks off the entertainment lineup with a concert on Wednesday, July 15. That day is dollar day with fair admission just $1 and kids 5 and younger free.

Martina McBride is set to perform Thursday, July 16. That day the Santa Barbara County Fair celebrates senior day with admission for seniors just $1.

On Friday, July 17, Los Lobos will take the stage and on Saturday, country singer Jarrod Niemann will perform. Saturday is also cattlemen and agriculture day, featuring a free rodeo activities in the Budweiser Minetti Arena. All concerts are free with paid admission.

For more information, click here or like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 