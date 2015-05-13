Deadline Is Saturday to Register for Santa Barbara County Fair Exhibitor Competitions

Do your cupcakes cause a frenzy? Do friends rave about your photography? And just how does your garden grow? Just about anything you can make or grow at home is eligible for entry into competition at the annual Santa Barbara County Fair, but the deadline to enter is approaching fast.

The last day to enter for all divisions of exhibits is 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 16. The fair office will close promptly at 5 p.m., and late entries are not accepted. So get those entries in now!

The Santa Barbara County Fair competitions include home arts, fine arts, floriculture, homemade wine, photography, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, ag mechanics and many more. Some of the contests include a paper arts division, duct tape art competition, largest tomato contest and a pygmy goat show. There are also added new fur breed divisions for rabbits, and new minimum and maximum weights for steer and swine.

All entries into the Santa Barbara County Fair can be made online or in person at the Santa Maria Fairpark office. Exhibitor contest handbook and entry form can be found by clicking here. Online entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. May 15. No late entries will be accepted. In office entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. May 16. If you do not have access to a computer or need help entering your online application, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at 805.925.8824 for assistance.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 15-19. Eddie Money kicks off the entertainment lineup with a concert on Wednesday, July 15. That day is dollar day with fair admission just $1 and kids 5 and younger free.

Martina McBride is set to perform Thursday, July 16. That day the Santa Barbara County Fair celebrates senior day with admission for seniors just $1.

On Friday, July 17, Los Lobos will take the stage and on Saturday, country singer Jarrod Niemann will perform. Saturday is also cattlemen and agriculture day, featuring a free rodeo activities in the Budweiser Minetti Arena. All concerts are free with paid admission.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.