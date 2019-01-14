Deadline Nearing to Apply for City of Goleta Grant Programs

Applicants have two more weeks to apply for the city of Goleta’s 2019-20 grant funding programs. The city has up to $100,000 to award for both the Goleta City Grant Program and Community Development Block Grant Program combined.

Applications are due by midnight Jan. 28 (extended from 5 p.m.). For the first time, applicants will be using ZoomGrants to apply and paper applications will not be accepted. Nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies are encouraged to apply.

Through the Goleta City Grant Program, the city awards grants of up to $5,000 for civic services, community projects, and public services that benefit residents of Goleta. Examples of services and activities eligible to apply include: cultural activities, educational programs, and special events.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Organizations competitive for CDBG funding may receive a minimum of $5,000 per grant.

CDBG funds are intended to help communities accomplish HUD's overall goals, including the provision of services that benefit low- and moderate-income community members. Goleta uses its CDBG funding allocation to provide grants to organizations that help achieve this goal.

Those interested can apply through ZoomGrants for the Goleta City Grant Program and the Community Development Block Grant. More information and program guidelines are at https://tinyurl.com/goletagrants. For questions, contact Dana Grossi, 805-562-5507 [email protected]

The City Council will award the grants at a meeting in the spring.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.