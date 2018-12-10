Deadline Nearing to Make Nominations for Carpinteria Chamber Awards

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will be honoring extraordinary community members at the 61st Annual Community Awards Banquet, Saturday, Jan. 26. Nomination forms are available at carpinteriachamber.org. Following are deadlines to submit community awards nominations applications:

Carpinterian of the Year 2018 — 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14

Large Business 2018 – 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14

Small Business 2018 — 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14

Merit Award Recognition 2018 — 4 p.m. Friday. Dec. 28

Serving as the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, the public is invited to join the festivities at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club as the chamber honors its 2018 recipients:

Carpinterian of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Chamber Ambassador of the Year

Outstanding Educators of the Year

Junior Carpinterian of the Year

Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs and nonprofits.

Forms available at the chamber office, 1056 Eugenia Place-Ste. B, Carpinteria; via email: [email protected]; or by calling 805-684-5479.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.