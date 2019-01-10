Pixel Tracker

Deadline Nears for Spring Registration at Allan Hancock College

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | January 10, 2019 | 3:05 p.m.

It’s not too late to register for spring classes at Allan Hancock College. Registration continues through Monday, Jan. 21.

A wide variety of semester-length and eight-week classes are still open. Classes begin the week of Jan. 22. Financial aid is still available.

If a class is full and there is a wait list, students must attend the first class session to obtain an add code from the instructor. Wait-list students will be accommodated first; non-wait-list students may be added if space remains available.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. Access to the online admission application is also available via the website home page.

Registration for all Allan Hancock College classes is available around the clock via the myHancock portal linked in the upper right section of the college’s homepage. Log in to the portal, select Students, then Registration/Add/Drop, located in the Registration section.

Information about all open classes is available online via Class Search; select spring 2019 and Credit, then click Submit. Any class indicated as “In Progress” or “Open” still have space available. Class Search is the real-time schedule of all spring credit and Community Education classes being offered. Students can search by class type, subject matter, location, time of day and more.

Students will be able to fulfill their general education requirements with the many options available, and gain hands-on experience in various semester-length and eight-week courses, including those in administration of justice; agribusiness; culinary arts; early childhood studies; family and consumer sciences; French; emergency medical services; English as a Second Language; fire technology; mathematics, sociology; and much more.

Spring Community Education classes begin Jan. 22 and are offered throughout the community and at all campus locations. Courses offered include GED Test Preparation (BASK 7005A), Clothing Alterations (HOEC 7103A), Spanish Literacy (NESL 7020A), Preparation for Citizenship (CITZ 7000A) and Beginning Floral Design (VOCE 7400B). Students can register online now, or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

Spring classes are offered at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Santa Ynez Valley centers, and also online.

Computers are available at the Santa Maria campus Admissions & Records office in building A, and at the Lompoc Valley Center Learning Resources Center (library) for students who do not
have computer access at home.

For more information, call the Admissions & Records office at 805.922.6966 or toll free within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x 3248.

— Gina Herlihy is a publicist for Allan Hancock College.

