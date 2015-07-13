Deadline Is July 31 to Apply to Allan Hancock College’s Dental Assisting Program

Advice

There is still time to apply for the next dental assisting class at Allan Hancock College. Applications for the two-semester program that starts this August are due by Friday, July 31.

Approved by the California Board of Dental Examiners, the two-semester program prepares students for employment in a dental office. Students who complete the curriculum will receive a certificate of completion and associate in science degree in dental assisting. They will also be eligible to take the State Board exam.

There is and will continue to be a high demand for dental assistants in California. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be a 16 percent increase in demand for dental assistants through 2022. The median hourly wage in 2014 for dental assistants in California was $17.71 and the median annual income was $36,850.

To be eligible for the program, an applicant must be at least 18 years of age and have completed ENGLISH 101 with a “C” grade or better, show completion of an equivalent course, or be in the process of taking the class. Students must complete the application which requires a printout of their unofficial transcripts from Allan Hancock College, official transcripts from previous colleges, as well as copies of their high school transcript or GED certificates.

The application is available at the Health Science office (Building M, Room 132) on the Santa Maria campus. Interested students can email [email protected] to receive an application electronically.

Applicants may deliver their packets to the Health Sciences office (M-132) on the Santa Maria campus or mail it to 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Please write “Attention: Health Sciences department” on the envelope.

All students will be notified by email regarding their application and admission status. A total of 26 students are accepted into the program every year. A waitlist will be maintained up until the mandatory orientations, which are Aug.4 and Aug. 6, and it will not be rolled over to the following year.

Fall semester courses total 16.5 units and spring semester courses total 15.5 units and include a 240-hour internship in dental offices.

For more information, call the Health Sciences office at 805.922.6966 x3384 or email [email protected].

— Stefanie Aye is a publicist for Allan Hancock College.