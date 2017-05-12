Deadline Nears to Enter County Fair Exhibitor Contests

The Santa Maria Fairpark is looking for a few good bakers ... and builders ... and gardeners ... and pretty much any other individual with a talent that fits any one of the numerous categories to enter the Santa Barbara County Fair exhibitor competitions.

The Santa Barbara County Fair is set for July 12-16. But the deadline to enter competitions for all divisions of exhibits is Friday, May 12. The fair office will close at 5 p.m. that day, but online entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Late entries are not accepted.

Among the competition categories are: home arts, fine arts, floriculture, homemade wine, photography, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and ag mechanics.

All entries into the Santa Barbara County Fair can be made online, or in person at the Santa Maria Fairpark office. Exhibitor contest handbook and entry form can be found at http://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/339.

Santa Maria Fairpark hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fairpark closes during the lunch hour.

If you do not have access to a computer or need help entering your online application, call the Santa Maria Fairpark office, 925-8824, for assistance.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.