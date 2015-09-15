Deadlines Approaching for World A’Glow Parade Participation

Advice

A Santa Barbara tradition continues with the 63rd Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade.

Join us in welcoming the holiday season as the parade officially lights up State Street with the help of the Holiday Prince & Fairy, thousands of parade participants and spectators, our beautiful Christmas tree and, of course, Santa.

Decorate your costumes, uniforms and floats with lights, glow sticks, tinsel — anything that will help make State Street glow.

To participate, fill out an application.

The early bird deadline is Friday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m., and applying early saves up to $25.

The final application deadline is Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Applications must include all of the following or they will not be accepted.

» Participant application

» Parade rules initialed on every line and signed at the bottom

» Parade hold harmless waiver form

» Payment

Once accepted, there is a creative workshop Thursday, Oct. 29, 5–7 p.m. Parade scripts must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 6 and confirmations must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.

This year, there is more interest in participation than ever before. The number of entries is limited and is based on a first come, first served basis.

The parade may fill up before the application deadline, so time is of the essence. Please follow all of the above guidelines and turn in complete applications and hold harmless forms as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Jenna Raimist at [email protected], Christy Zeeb at [email protected] or Kate Schwab at [email protected].

— Jenna, Christy and Kate represent Downtown Santa Barbara.