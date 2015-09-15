Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:54 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Deadlines Approaching for World A’Glow Parade Participation

By The Staff of Downtown Santa Barbara | September 15, 2015 | 12:49 p.m.

A Santa Barbara tradition continues with the 63rd Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade. 

Join us in welcoming the holiday season as the parade officially lights up State Street with the help of the Holiday Prince & Fairy, thousands of parade participants and spectators, our beautiful Christmas tree and, of course, Santa. 

Decorate your costumes, uniforms and floats with lights, glow sticks, tinsel — anything that will help make State Street glow.

To participate, fill out an application.

The early bird deadline is Friday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m., and applying early saves up to $25.

The final application deadline is Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Applications must include all of the following or they will not be accepted.

» Participant application

» Parade rules initialed on every line and signed at the bottom

» Parade hold harmless waiver form

» Payment

Once accepted, there is a creative workshop Thursday, Oct. 29, 5–7 p.m. Parade scripts must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 6 and confirmations must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.

This year, there is more interest in participation than ever before. The number of entries is limited and is based on a first come, first served basis.

The parade may fill up before the application deadline, so time is of the essence. Please follow all of the above guidelines and turn in complete applications and hold harmless forms as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Jenna Raimist at [email protected], Christy Zeeb at [email protected] or Kate Schwab at [email protected].

— Jenna, Christy and Kate represent Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 