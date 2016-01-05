Deadlines Near for Allan Hancock College Foundation Scholarships

Advice

Four weeks remain for students to apply for hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships provided by the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

The deadline to apply online is Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Scholarships range from $500 to $10,000.

“We want to remind students to complete and submit the online scholarship application as soon as possible,” said scholarship program coordinator Toni McCracken. “There is no application fee. So it costs students nothing and could pay off in a big way.”

Students can complete the entire application process and view all available scholarships online at www.hancockcollege.edu/scholarships.

McCracken adds a complete application includes receipt of the required letter of recommendation.

Last year, the foundation awarded 424 scholarships worth $537,000 to 363 students. All three numbers broke previous records.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed six or more units in the fall 2015 semester at Hancock, have a cumulative 3.0 or higher grade point average and complete a minimum of six units in the spring 2016 semester at Hancock.

Questions about the online application should be directed to [email protected]. Interested parties may also inquire by calling the Hancock Financial Aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or toll free at 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), x3200.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.