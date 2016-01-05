Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Deadlines Near for Allan Hancock College Foundation Scholarships

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | January 5, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Four weeks remain for students to apply for hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships provided by the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

The deadline to apply online is Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Scholarships range from $500 to $10,000.

“We want to remind students to complete and submit the online scholarship application as soon as possible,” said scholarship program coordinator Toni McCracken. “There is no application fee. So it costs students nothing and could pay off in a big way.”

Students can complete the entire application process and view all available scholarships online at www.hancockcollege.edu/scholarships.

McCracken adds a complete application includes receipt of the required letter of recommendation.

Last year, the foundation awarded 424 scholarships worth $537,000 to 363 students. All three numbers broke previous records.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed six or more units in the fall 2015 semester at Hancock, have a cumulative 3.0 or higher grade point average and complete a minimum of six units in the spring 2016 semester at Hancock.

Questions about the online application should be directed to [email protected]. Interested parties may also inquire by calling the Hancock Financial Aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or toll free at 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), x3200.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 