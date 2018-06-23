Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:49 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deadly Storm Is Not Done — More Rain Due in Flooded Areas of Santa Barbara County

Steady precipitation starts again late Tuesday morning, forcing some Montecito-area rescue crews to seek higher ground

Boulders crowd the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito Tuesday after heavy rainfall causes flooding and mudslides in the area. Click to view larger
Boulders crowd the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito Tuesday after heavy rainfall causes flooding and mudslides in the area.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | January 9, 2018 | 11:09 a.m.

The fatal storm that caused massive flooding and washed away homes and vehicles in the Montecito area dropped its heaviest rainfall around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, with some rates higher than 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. 

Five deaths were reported as of 10 a.m., and emergency responders remained busy finding and rescuing people from debris flows, mudslides and flooding. 

Another dose of steady rain was expected in the late morning and early afternoon, potentially bringing even more destruction to the area. 

Rescue teams and responders were given orders to evacuate and get to high ground, as of 10:40 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic. 

Santa Barbara County sent out another emergency alert warning people to get to high ground if they are in debris-flow areas, since more severe flooding and possible flash flooding were expected for Thomas Fire burn areas in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. 

The National Weather Service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Santa Barbara County areas Tuesday morning including the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier fire burn areas, in effect through 1:30 p.m. 

“At 10:30 a.m., Doppler radar indicated an expanding area of moderate to locally heavy showers extending across much of southern Santa Barbara and western Ventura counties, including portions of the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas,” the advisory said.

“There is the potential for additional brief heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms across the advisory area through early afternoon. Rainfall rates of 1/4-inch per hour will be common across the advisory area, but local rates in excess of 1/2-inch per hour will be possible at times under heavier showers and  thunderstorms. Minor mud and debris flows as well as roadway   flooding will be likely across the advisory area through early   afternoon. There is still the threat of more significant mud and debris flows if thunderstorms develop over the burn areas today. An automated rain gauge at Alisal Reservori, west of the Sherpa burn area, reported 0.74 inches of rain between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.," the advisory said.

The National Weather Service said rainfall amounts could increase another inch in coastal areas and another 3 inches in mountain areas. 

By that time, Montecito and Summerland had received about 1.8 inches of rain in the previous 24 hours. Nearby mountain areas had received close to 3 inches.

There was a chance of showers and 20-percent chance of thunderstorms for Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, with the expectation everything would clear up by noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

The maximum rainfall generally happened between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. near Montecito, Summerland and the Carpinteria Valley, the National Weather Service said. 

The agency reported that a Montecito rainfall station recorded 0.54 inches of rain in five minutes Tuesday morning; the KTYD Radio Towers recorded 0.73 inches in 10 minutes; Carpinteria stations recorded 0.86 inches in 15 minutes and 1.11 inches in a 30-minute period; and Matilija Canyon above Ojai recorded 1.45 inches within one hour. 

Click here for storm updates and evacuation information. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 