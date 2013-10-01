Dean McNeil Jr. of Santa Barbara

Posted on October 1, 2013 | 12:38 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Dean S. McNeil Jr., 56, formerly of New York, died suddenly Sept. 15, 2013, at his home in Santa Barbara.

He was the devoted husband of the late Marcia Tucker and the loving father of Ruby McNeil of New York.

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his father, his brothers Daniel and David, his sister Diane, and several nieces and nephews.

Dean was a wonderful artist, photographer, carpenter and an avid ocean swimmer.

He will be sorely missed by his family and a host of friends in New York and California and throughout the art world.

Memorial services will take place in Santa Barbara and New York at a later date.