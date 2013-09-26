Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 26, 2013 | 1:19 a.m.

Dean S. McNeil Jr. of Santa Barbara

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Dean S. McNeil Jr., 56, formerly of New York, died suddenly Sept. 15 at his home in Santa Barbara.

He was the devoted husband of the late Marcia Tucker and the loving father of Ruby McNeil of New York.

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his father, brothers Daniel and David, sister Diane, and several nieces and nephews.

Dean was a wonderful artist, photographer, carpenter and an avid ocean swimmer. He will be sorely missed by his family and a host of friends in New York and California and throughout the art world.

Memorial services will take place in Santa Barbara and New York at a later date.

Dean's family requests that any condolences be sent by mail to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St., Santa Barbara 93105, or by leaving a message below.

 

