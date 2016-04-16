Dean Smith Sparks Cate to 12-4 Win Over Villanova

Baseball

Dean Smith's solo home run ignited Cate's offense in a 12-4 win over Villanova in a Frontier League baseball game on Friday.

The Rams scored five runs in the first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.

"I'm so proud of the way we were able to respond after falling behind early," coach Dave Soto said. "I'm seeing a lot of improvement each day; it is coming at the right time as we head into the most important part of our season."

The Rams are 2-0 in league play.

Smith led the offense with three hits and four RBIs. Bryce Huerta drove in two runs

Jake Dexter-Meldrum picked up the win for Cate, tossing six strong innings. The senior right-hander stuck out five and surrendered six hits. James Chang tossed a scoreless final frame.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.