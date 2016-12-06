Dean U. Doty of Santa Maria, 1941-2016

Posted on December 6, 2016 | 11:56 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Dean U. Doty was the son of Patricia and Urban Doty, born on Nov. 17, 1941, in Wayne, Michigan. He passed away peacefully in his home with his family at his bedside on Dec. 1, 2016.

Dean is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Doty, and his two daughters, Karen (Scott) O'Neil and Kim (Russell) Lewis. He is also survived by his sister Sunny (Don) Whilldin and his father.

Dean was a veteran and a patriot. He served in the United States Air Force for 24 years before he retired as a Master Sergeant. While in the Air Force, he had the opportunity to travel the globe. His last station was Vandenberg Air Force Base. After his retirement in 1983, he and his family moved to Santa Maria.

Dean was a life-long Free and Accepted Mason. He helped raise money for the Shriner Hospital for Children. Later, after moving to Santa Maria, he also became a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. For many years, Dean volunteered for the Elks' Bingo Night, making french fries and coffee for the participants.

Dean made his family the center of his life. After his wife retired, they traveled together extensively with the Santa Maria Senior Travel Club. He enjoyed attending Elks’ events with his daughter, Karen, and watching the Angels play baseball with his daughter, Kim.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, 1003 E. Stowell Road, Santa Maria.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.