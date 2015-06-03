Dean’s Award, Other Prizes Recognize Scholastic Achievement in UCSB College of Letters & Science

Four undergraduate and four graduate students in the College of Letters & Science at UC Santa Barbara have been selected to receive awards for outstanding academic achievement.

They will be recognized at commencement exercises June 13-14.

Samuel Karlin, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in economics, will receive the Luis Leal Social Sciences Undergraduate Award for outstanding interdisciplinary achievement in the social sciences. The award was established in honor of the late Don Luis Leal, a distinguished visiting professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies, whose presence and scholarship greatly enriched the Santa Barbara campus.

William Thi, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences, will receive the Francis Colville and Terry Dearborn Memorial Award for outstanding academic achievement as an honors student majoring in the sciences. The awards were established in memory of Francis M. Colville and Terry H. Dearborn, associate professors of physical education at UCSB.

Haley Davis, who has completed bachelor of arts degrees in English and in French, will receive the William R. Reardon Undergraduate Award for outstanding academic achievement in an arts or humanities discipline. The award is named for William R. Reardon, a UCSB professor emeritus of dramatic art and former associate dean in the College of Letters and Science.

Andrew Pierce, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in physics, will receive the Deans’ Outstanding Senior Award in recognition of his outstanding scholarship and contributions to the campus community. The award is given on behalf of the deans of the College of Letters and Science.

Kenneth Hough, who has completed his Ph.D. in history, is the recipient of the Winifred and Louis Lancaster Dissertation Award for Humanities and Fine Arts.

Patrick Keeley, who has completed his Ph.D. in molecular, cellular and developmental biology, is the recipient of the Winifred and Louis Lancaster Dissertation Award for Biological and Life Sciences.

Sherri Lyn Conklin and Sharalyn Sanders, who have completed their doctoral degrees in philosophy and comparative literature, respectively, are recipients of the Dixon-Levy Graduate Student Association Service Award. Named for UCSB graduate students Travis Dixon and Alan Levy, the award recognizes service to the university through Graduate Student Association elected office as well as through other forms of advocacy for graduate students.

The College of Letters & Science is the largest academic unit at UCSB. Offering nearly 90 majors and interdisciplinary programs, 38 minors and 57 master and doctoral degree programs, the college enrolls more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

— Andrea Estrada represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.