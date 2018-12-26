Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 26 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Dear Annie: Grappling with Crippling Social Anxiety

By Annie Lane | December 26, 2018 | 12:00 p.m.

Dear Annie: I have social anxiety, and I find that it’s really having an impact on my life. I’m comfortable in small groups with people I know. However, I have a difficult time meeting new people.

If my wife wants to set up an outing with a new couple, I become very uncomfortable. I find it even more difficult attending larger gatherings, such as parties and social events at our children’s school.

Consciously, I know better, as I always end up finding people I enjoy and have few awkward moments of standing by myself. But I have this fear that can be crippling, and I will cancel on events. Do you have any advice for me on how to overcome this anxiety?

– Socially Challenged

Dear Socially Challenged: Those we meet change us forever. Limiting our social outings causes us to miss out on new life experiences, and part of growing and learning in life is having these experiences.

First thing you should do is speak with your wife about your anxiety. Maybe you could come up with signals you could give when you’re feeling uncomfortable in a social setting so she could come help. Formulate a plan and work together as a team.

Second, you should find someone with experience treating social anxiety. You are consciously aware that everything will work out, and understanding how to calm your subconscious could only be positive. Learn to take the fear and channel it into excitement about unexpected social experiences.

                                                               •        •        •

Dear Annie: I’d like to add to your response to “Get Out of My House,” whose husband’s relatives often visit and overstay their welcome. She has a small house, and no one cooks, helps or pays.

We recently purchased a vacation home at the beach and plan to retire there. Relatives are happy for us — and happy for themselves, as they see it as a free vacation. We learned the hard way after the first season. We had people request our place during peak times and get insulted when we had plans to use it ourselves and didn’t want guests.

When we did gladly say yes to having guests, we did so without any guidelines — e.g., asking them to bring snacks or chip in for alcohol. But they took advantage of our easygoing attitude. I spoke with acquaintances who also have second homes, and they had similar stories.

My advice is to be firm with a “no” if you don’t want company on a certain weekend. And any “yes” should come with a polite request for the guests to bring a case of water or paper towels or toilet paper or whatever you need them to bring. I keep a checklist on the fridge of items that need to be replenished. As well, have them bring their own sheets and towels so you are not doing laundry after everyone leaves. Laundry not only is time-consuming but also makes your utility bills increase.

Also, I do not allow guests to use my master suite — unless there are extreme circumstances (for example, we have a large relative who would not fit in a smaller bed with his wife) — as there are other comfortable beds and bathrooms.

This is my home, not a college dorm, and because I plan to live here full time in the future, my wishes need to be respected if people are to visit again. Good company is always welcome, but we are under no obligation to entertain the freeloaders. Hope this helps “Get Out of My House” and others.

— Second Home

Dear Second Home: Bravo for knowing your boundaries and articulating them. I'm posting your letter as inspiration for others dealing with frequent houseguests.

                                                               •        •        •

— A native Californian, Annie Lane writes her Dear Annie advice columns from her home outside New York City, where she lives with her husband, two kids and two dogs. Her debut book, Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie, features favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette. Email your Dear Annie questions to [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 