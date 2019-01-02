Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 2 , 2019, 1:19 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Dear Annie: Must Dogs Be Everywhere in Our Pet-Indulgent Society?

By Annie Lane | January 2, 2019 | 12:00 p.m.

Dear Annie: I love most dogs and have had pets all my life, but there are times and places in which pets should not accompany their owners. Of course, trained service dogs are the exception.

I am seeing so many dogs being exposed to crowded stores and outdoor festivals and sales. They are generally on leashes, but some breeds are so protective of their owners that they can become hard to control when another dog is present. I recently saw a woman who had her medium-sized dog riding in her grocery cart — a cart that others would eventually be using for food.

I think that most dogs are more comfortable in their home environment and should not be exposed to crowded areas. It will probably elicit some angry responses, but please give your thoughts on leaving the pets at home.

— Don’t Bring Fido

Dear Don’t Bring Fido: If one’s dog is well-behaved, it is a nice treat for the owner, the dog and the people around them — the ones who like dogs, anyway — for the dog to go on adult excursions once in a while. However, I totally understand your concern, and I agree that dogs should not be put into food carts.

There are benefits to being around friendly dogs. Petting them is a known stress soother. It feels good and can lower your blood pressure. Studies have shown that petting a dog or cat helps your body release a relaxation hormone and cuts down on levels of a stress hormone.

So why not wag more and bark less? I say that because having a dog at a social event gives people the chance to pet the dog when maybe they can’t afford a dog or live in an apartment that does not allow dogs. Dogs are domestic and social animals that love to be with their owners.

                                                               •        •        •

Dear Annie: I love your column, whether or not I agree with your responses. I’ve never felt compelled to write before, but this time I’m compelled.

Your response to “Gramps With a Kid’s Mind” was totally off base! Thank goodness we still have some grandparents (whose ranks I recently joined) who are filled with wonder, humor, kindness and love for life and haven’t become grumpy old men, and the kind of grandparents whom kids not only can’t relate to but don’t want to spend time with. I think most of us baby boomers remember the “pull my finger” gag our grandpas did to us with fondness.

It’s easy enough to teach your children what’s appropriate for school and what’s not. If this gramp’s grandkids are really getting into trouble with their teachers for silly jokes, that’s a sad commentary on our society.

Parents today are so hung up on what people on social media tell them is right and wrong that they’ve lost touch with their own instincts on raising children. Cheers to the fun-loving, happy grandpa!

— Grateful for Gramp

Dear Grateful: You are right — and I was wrong. I was worried about propriety when I should have appreciated the close bond that “Gramps With a Kid’s Mind” is building with his grandchildren. I’d like to thank you and several other readers who set me straight on what is really important here.

                                                               •        •        •

— A native Californian, Annie Lane writes her Dear Annie advice columns from her home outside New York City, where she lives with her husband, two kids and two dogs. Her debut book, Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie, features favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette. Email your Dear Annie questions to [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 