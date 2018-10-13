Deardorff Brothers, Defense Power No. 2-Ranked Cate Over Villanova

Football

On a night where lightning lit up the skies throughout Southern California, the Cate football team kept the scoreboard, or at least their half of it, bright in a 54-9 win at Villanova in Ojai. The win pushes Cate to 6-0.

Second-ranked Cate got four first-half touchdowns from the Deardorff brothers and rolled to a 54-9 victory over Villanova in an 8-man football game on Friday night.

Quarterback Jack Deardorff rushed for two touchdowns (5 and yard) and his younger brother, William, scored on a 14-yard run before the pair combinec on a 20-yard pass play for a score.

The Rams opened things up in the third quarter. Drew Anastasio rumbled into the end zone from 32 yards out, Cal Sinclair scored on a 9-yard run and William Deardorff dashed into the end zone from 45 yards out.

Villanova kicked a field goal in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, William Deardorff scored his fourth TD of the game on a 50-yard run.

Running back Khadim Pouye was a weapon for the Rams, setting up scores with runs and receptions out of the backfield.

The Cate defence was smothering all game long and forced four turnovers on the evening.

"Scott Holmes, Thomas Nettesheim, Chris Tarafa, Jake Nelson and Ethan Cassulodid a nice job of corralling a talented and hard-running Villanova offense," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Callum Casey, Dalton Phillips, Will Anderson, and Elliott Tsai, provided punishing hit after punishing hit all game long. Sebastian Richardson, James Marin, Jay Hernandez, Jasper Bennett and John Endres gave us great depth and all made big plays."

Cate (6-0) is back in action on Saturday, hosting Hesperia Christian, the top-ranked team is Division 2. Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

