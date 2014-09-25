Death of Lompoc Woman Found in La Habra Remains a Mystery

The vehicle of a Lompoc woman found dead in La Habra two months ago has been located in northwest Santa Maria, but the circumstances of her death remain a mystery.

The Santa Maria Police Department recovered Emma Posadas-Espinoza’s white, four-door Acura sedan in the 600 block of North Curryer Street, according to Detective Craig Hentcy with the La Habra Police Department.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” Hentcy added.

Someone reported that the vehicle appeared to be abandoned and it was recovered July 30, police confirmed this week.

“It’s being processed for evidence,” Hentcy said.

Officers from his agency traveled to Santa Maria to pick up the vehicle, which appeared to be parked and had no obvious damage.

He said the woman’s son, Gabriel, was notified of the vehicle’s discovery within a short period of time.

The body of the 58-year-old woman was found early July 21 in foliage, with only the feet and a limited portion of the body appearing to be uncovered, according to police in the Orange County city.

Her death is considered suspicious because she was found unclothed behind a carport.

The initial findings at the scene and initial autopsy were “inconclusive” regarding the cause of death. Police are still waiting for the Orange County Coroner’s Office to complete toxicology and other tests.

In the meantime, police are continuing to investigate why the Lompoc woman was in La Habra and how her car ended up in Santa Maria.

“That’s a mystery we’re trying to find the answer to,” Hentcy said.

Posadas-Espinoza moved to Lompoc in 1989 and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission and Community Health Centers.

Anyone with information about the case can call 9-1-1, the La Habra Police Department hotline at 562.383.4358 or Crime Stoppers OC at 800.TIP.OCCS.

