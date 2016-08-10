Debbie Amelia Rothanzl of Orcutt, 1972-2016

Posted on August 10, 2016 | 3:34 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Debbie Amelia Rothanzl, 43, of Orcutt, Calif., passed away July 29, 2016. She was born in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 26, 1972.

She moved with her family to Newbury Park, Calif., in 1979 when she was seven years old. She attended Maple Elementary School and Sequoia Middle School, and she graduated from Newbury Park High School in 1990.

After graduating from high school, Debbie received her degree in early childhood education from Pacific Christian College in Fullerton, Calif.

Debbie then worked as preschool director at Newbury Park First Christian Church. She moved to Orcutt in 2001.

Debbie then worked for Pacific Christian School in Santa Maria as a preschool teacher until she became the school music director.

Debbie loved the Lord and had a close personal relationship with God and her family. She loved to have fun, and her smile was a heartwarming gift from God.

Debbie battled cancer for the last 12 years and faced it with love for everyone. She always put others before her illness.

Debbie is in heaven waiting to be reunited with her husband of 23 years, Tim Rothanzl.

She also awaits two daughters, Jessica (20) and Abigail (19), and son, Jacob (17); parents, Dennis and Rosalie LaMont; and brothers, Ken, Mark and Jim LaMont.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, First Christian Church Santa Maria.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center of Santa Maria in honor of Debbie Rothanzl.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.