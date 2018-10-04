Debbie Arnesen Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has elected Debbie Arnesen to its board of directors.

Arnesen was a fund development professional for 30 years, serving nonprofit organizations and institutions throughout the tri-county area.

As a consultant for Netzel Grigsby Associates, she developed and directed a number of successful annual giving, capital and special project campaigns for a variety of organizations, from educational institutions to social service agencies.

Arnesen holds a master’s degree in education from UCSB. Since retiring from nonprofit development in 2011, she has been working with her husband in their landscape and contracting business.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving some 15,000 students in 22 schools.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Margie Yahyavi for Santa Barbara Education Foundation.