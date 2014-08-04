Debbie Edwards, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1958-2014

Posted on August 4, 2014 | 4:46 p.m.

Source: Brian Miller

Debbie Ann Edwards passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2014, in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 20, 1958, to Donald and Carol (Skaggs) Miller.

She is survived by her loving husband, Blake; her loving children, Patricia Ann Edwards, Felicia Ann Aldana, Travis Aldana and Danny Aldana; her grandchildren, Johnny Daniel Aldana and Joshua Aldana; and her loving brothers, Brian and Donald Miller.

Debbie grew up in Santa Barbara and was a passionate animal lover. She engaged her passion by volunteering at the Santa Barbara Zoo, where she cared for and fed animals of all sorts and sizes.

She was especially fond of ducks and, in her childhood, spent much of her free time at the Santa Barbara Bird Refuge caring for birds, mostly ducklings who had become separated from their mother or were injured and abandoned.

She really had a magic touch with animals of all kinds and was able to use that to nurture dozens of animals back to health.

Debbie was also a passionate fisherman and she would go on many all-day fishing trips, which she loved so dearly. She also imbued her love of fishing to her sons, Danny and Travis, who are also passionate fishermen.

Although she was passionate about many things, nothing can come close to her passion for her children. She loved them dearly and will always be most proud of them.

Debbie's life will not be defined by the despicable stretch of cancer she endured but by the legacies of her children.

Just how she would have wanted it.