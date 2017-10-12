Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Deborah James Elected Chairman of Las Aletas Auxiliary

By Kathy Calhoun for Assistance League of Santa Barbara | October 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Deborah James Click to view larger
Deborah James

Deborah James has been elected chairman of Las Aletas Auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

James has been a member since 2012 and previously served as vice chairman of membership, secretary and new member trainer.

James is a retired aerospace engineer. She and her husband Jay have been residents of Santa Barbara since 1985.

Other auxiliary officers include Julie Harris, vice chairman/philanthropies; Susan (Tara) Brown, vice chairman/membership; Trisha Goodrow, vice chairman/activities; Diana Jackson, secretary; and Laura Ciontea, treasurer.

Las Aletas Auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization that develops and implements philanthropic programs to benefit children and adults in Santa Barbara County.

— Kathy Calhoun for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

 
