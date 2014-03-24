Deborah Schwartz Elected to Santa Barbara Beautiful Board of Directors

Deborah Schwartz has been elected to the Santa Barbara Beautiful Board of Directors.
Schwartz serves as a planning commissioner for the City of Santa Barbara, is president of the Board of Directors for the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, a member of the Hadassah Santa Barbara Board of Directors and a special exhibits coordinator volunteer for the International Museum of Women.
Santa Barbara Beautiful is a local nonprofit organization formed in 1965, dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways — including working independently and in cooperation with neighborhood associations, area schools, city departments and other agencies.
— Jacqueline Dyson is the vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.