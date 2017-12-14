Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:13 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Deborah Schwartz, Michael Jordan Re-Appointed to Santa Barbara Planning Commission

City Council makes other board appointments as last act with current members

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 14, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council appointed people to positions on its various advisory boards Tuesday, its last act with its current membership.

The council re-appointed Deborah Schwartz and Michael Jordan to the Planning Commission, giving each of them a third, four-year term.

Jordan’s appointment was unanimous, but some council members wanted Betsy Cramer over Schwartz, who was re-appointed with a 4-3 vote. 

The council typically only appoints members to two consecutive four year terms, but candidates may ask to serve longer. It is at the discretion of the council

Santa Barbara landscape architect Bob Cunningham was appointed to fill a single vacancy on the Architectural Board of Review.

Ed Lenvik was appointed to the Historic Landmarks Commission, joining longtime member Bill Mahan who was re-appointed to another term. Mahan previously also served on the planning commission.

Karl Hopkins and James Wilson were both re-appointed to the Airport Commission.

Milton Hess was re-appointed to the Library Board.

Roger Perry was re-appointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission. He will be joined by Kathy McGill, who was appointed to her first term.

Lang Sligh and Jim Sloan were re-appointed to the Harbor Commission, and John Stedman will join them on the board.

Several other advisory board seats will sit empty because of no applicants, including the Living Wage Advisory Committee, Measure P Committee, the Sign Committee, and the Civil Service Commission.



