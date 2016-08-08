Deceased Santa Barbara Man Found in Car in Goleta Parking Lot

Foul play is not suspected in the death, which is being investigated by the Coroner's Office

A 33-year-old Santa Barbara man was discovered deceased in a car in a Walgreens parking lot in Goleta on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was discovered at approximately 5 p.m., when an individual pulled up alongside the car in the lot at 5900 Calle Real, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

First responders discovered that the man was deceased after the individual noticed that he was unresponsive and called 9-1-1, Hoover said.

The Sheriff's Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of the man's death. Foul play is not suspected, she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.