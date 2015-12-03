December’s Solvang Third Wednesday to Offer Special Holiday Shopping and Entertainment

Shopping

December’s Solvang Third Wednesday, to be held Dec. 16, 2015, will offer locals and visitors convenient — and celebratory — holiday shopping and entertainment opportunities through the monthly Third Wednesday, featuring deals at local merchants including boutiques, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors; fresh produce at the weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market; discounts at local hotels; and delicious sips at the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk.

December’s Solvang Third Wednesday will also boast the continuation of the free monthly seminar series, Learning at Lunch, which is held in conjunction with the City of Solvang.

December’s Solvang Third Wednesday Learning at Lunch seminar, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature guest speaker Daniel Johnson of Johnson & Johnson CPAs, with a topic of “Year-End Tax Planning” for both individuals and businesses.

Learning at Lunch is a seminar series hosted by the City of Solvang in partnership with Solvang Third Wednesday. Held the third Wednesday of each month, this series is led by a different speaker each month, covering a wide range of topics from estate planning to business and finance, to health and wellness, to technology, social media and more.

Learning at Lunch seminars are held from 12 - 1 p.m. at Solvang City Hall, located at 1644 Oak Street. Visit www.CityofSolvang.com for more details and a list of each month’s speaker and topic.

Third Wednesday goers looking for a festive way to take advantage of the day’s deals and discounts spread throughout town may partake in the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk, a monthly, ticketed activity that runs from 3 - 7 p.m. every Third Wednesday.

For just $20, the Wine & Beer Walk includes wine or beer tastings at five venues of participants' choice, a logo glass and a map to guide tasters to crowd-pleasing Solvang watering holes such as Wandering Dog Wine Bar; Sort This Out Cellars; The Good Life, Craft Beer & Wine Cellar; Carivintâs Winery’s Tasting Room; the Olive House; Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard’s Tasting Room; Dascomb Cellars; Lions Peak Vineyard’s Tasting Room; Solvang Brewing Company; Viking Garden Cellars; the Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards and Toccata Tasting Rooms; Royal Oaks Winery; Lucky Dogg Winery; Pace Family Wines; Cali Love Wine; Santé Wine Bar & Lounge; Sevtap Winery and more.

Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased in advance online. Cash-only Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased on each Solvang Third Wednesday at Wandering Dog Wine Bar (1539-C Mission Drive), the Olive House (1661 Mission Drive), and Sort This Out Cellars (1636 Copenhagen Drive).

Events unique to December Third Wednesday include a DIY jewelry-making class at Mie's Beads and free admission to the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

Mie Hartmann, local bead enthusiast and owner of Mie's Beads, will teach the jewelry-making class from 5 - 7 p.m. Call 805.686.8804 for more information.

The Wildling Museum encourages visitors to peruse its multiple new exhibits and the carefully-curated Museum gift shop while they offer free admission from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Guests left weary from their holiday of wine, beer, shopping and saving, may also take advantage of Third Wednesday deals at some of Solvang’s best hotels, such as 20 percent off of a night's stay (with a qualifying stay).

Held the third Wednesday of every month, Solvang Third Wednesday is a special promotion in partnership with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, encouraging California Central Coast visitors and locals to “Shop. Eat. Play.”

More than 60 shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, activities and professional offices offer special sales and discounts all day.

More information about Solvang Third Wednesday, and a complete listing of discount offers and events, is available at www.solvangthirdwednesday.com.

Solvang Third Wednesday is on Facebook and Twitter. Free brochures are also available at the Solvang Visitors Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

For further information about the Dec. 16 Solvang Third Wednesday plans, please contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing, at 1.877.327.2656 or [email protected].

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.