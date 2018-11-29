Pixel Tracker

Deck Halls at Granada Theatre’s Tree at The G, and More Holiday Fun

By Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre | November 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Granada gets holidays started with Tree at the G. Click to view larger
Granada gets holidays started with Tree at the G.

Celebrate the holidays at The Granada Theatre with festive musical performances, family activities and good cheer.

To kick things off, The Granada is opening its doors to the community for Tree at the G, a free holiday event, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

Guests at Tree at the G will be transported to the Land of Sugarplum Fairies, with special appearances by characters from State Street Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.

Guests can get their photo taken in front of the tree with Clara and other beloved characters from the ballet. The event is open to the public and free to attend, visit www.granadasb.org or call 805-899-2222 for more details.

The Granada Theatre’s resident companies will present a robust lineup of holiday performances that cross over cultures and genres. Upcoming holiday performances and additional programming include:

» Goldenvoice acoustic evening with Trey Anastasio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5:

Over the past three decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career, winning acclaim in rock, classical and theatrical circles. He is a founding member of Phish, one of today’s most successful and innovative rock bands.

Click here for tickets or call the box office, 805-899-2222.

» CAMA presents a free community concert celebrating CAMA AT 100 with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, 8 p.m. Dec. 11.

Founded in 1968 as an artistic outlet for the recording industry’s most gifted musicians, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has spent the ensuing five decades methodically burnishing its reputation as one of the world’s top ensembles.

A musical force in his own right, virtuoso mandolin soloist Avi Avital has emerged as one of the foremost ambassadors for his instrument. This concert will see them team up for an all-Vivaldi program, including two of the Venetian Baroque master’s concertos for two violins.

No Vivaldi program would be complete without The Four Seasons, his beloved collection of violin concertos, to be performed with Avital on mandolin. Click here for tickets or call the box office, 805-899-2222.

» State Street Ballet presents The Nutcracker oat 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16.

State Street Ballet brings this annual favorite to The Granada Theatre. Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra and the students of Gustafson Dance join State Street Ballet’s professional dancers in this celebration of the magic of the holiday season.

Through virtuosic dancing and opulent sets and costumes, the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince delights audiences of all ages. Three performances only. Click here for tickets or call the box office, 805-899-2222.

» The Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year's Eve Pops Performance, Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown and More, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s beloved guest pops conductor Bob Bernhardt returns for a New Year’s Eve tradition. This year’s celebratory program will feature the magic of the music from Motown.

Broadway stars will perform authentic arrangements and popular favorites including “Dancing in the Street,” “Let’s Groove Tonight” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” alongside the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Click here for tickets or call the box office, 805-899-2222.

For more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 805-899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre.

 

