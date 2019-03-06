Pixel Tracker

Deckers Brands, Ontraport, ShelterBox USA Co-Host 2nd Annual International Women’s Day Event

By Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA | March 5, 2019 | 9:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based companies, Deckers Brands, Ontraport and ShelterBox USA will co-host the 2nd Annual International Women’s Day event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Ontraport Headquarters in Santa Barbara.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature nine local female leaders who will share about gender equality, women in technology, and how to best overcome challenges women face in business. The panel discussion, which begins at 6 p.m., will include:

Ashe Kelly-Brown and Cristin Brown, owners of Pura Luna Women’s Apothecary

Michelle Greer, senior vice president of People at Procore Technologies

Mary Kennett, head of People & Experience at Deckers Brands

Kerri Murray, president at ShelterBox USA

Diana Periera, co-founder of Impact Hub

Lena Requist, president of Ontraport

Jennifer Somer, Global UGG Women’s & Lifestyle, GM Koolaburra by UGG at Deckers Brands

Leslie Zemeckis, actress, author and award-winning documentarian

Last year, more than 75 local female professionals gathered together at this event to celebrate International Women’s Day. The panelists discussed how to overcome obstacles, institutional oppression, and the gender gap in business.

The event will be in the outdoor courtyard at Ontraport’s Santa Barbara Riviera Campus. Girls Rock SB will perform live music; refreshments will be served.

Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth and dignity following more than 300 disasters in some 100 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquake, volcano, flood, hurricane, cyclone, tsunami, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential aid and other life-saving supplies.

Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, and Sarasota, Fla.

ShelterBox is an official Project Partner of Rotary International. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be made at www.ShelterBoxUSA.org or by calling 941-907-6036.

Ontraport is a CRM and automation platform designed for any business that’s ready to scale, giving users tools they need for selling, marketing and managing a business online — in one app. Ontraport aims to support entrepreneurs in delivering their value to the world by removing the burden of technology.

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva and Sanuk.

— Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA.

 

