Deckers Hosting Business After-Hours with Chamber of Santa Barbara Region
By The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region | June 9, 2014 | 4:28 p.m.
Please join The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region for a Business After-Hours Networking Event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, June 11.
The event will be sponsored by Deckers Outdoor Corp., located at 6601 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.
Come check out the new Deckers campus along with its brand stores, featuring Ugg, Teva, Sanuk, Mozo, Ahnu, Tsubo and Hoka.
