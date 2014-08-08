Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Deckers Outdoor Corp. Headquarters in Goleta Awarded LEED Silver Certification

By Scott Cianciulli for Deckers Outdoor Corp. | August 8, 2014 | 10:29 a.m.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced that the company’s corporate headquarters in Goleta has achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

LEED Certification is awarded for buildings that are energy efficient and environmentally sustainable in design and operation.

“Our commitment to the environment is reflected in our new headquarters,” said Angel Martinez, president, chief executive officer and chair of the board. “Achieving LEED certification confirms the considerable effort we put into creating a healthy atmosphere for our employees through a building that is not only an attractive place to work, but also one that is supported by sustainable materials and systems.

"Housing our showcase store, our headquarters displays the innovative leadership we’re bringing to the shopping experience through our many Omni-Channel initiatives. We’re pleased that our beautiful building ranks among the best for its friendliness to the environment and we’re thrilled to share this attractive facility with the thousands of consumers who will pass through our doors every year.”

Deckers built its new 190,000-square-foot headquarters to the LEED standard with many environmentally friendly features, earning credits across five categories that are evaluated by the LEED building design and construction rating system. These measures included: Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources and Indoor Environmental Quality.

Among the many features included in Deckers’ headquarters are:

» Parking spaces reserved for energy-efficient autos and power stations for electric vehicles

» Bike storage and showering/changing facilities for employees who wish to bike to work

» Environmentally friendly irrigation and water drainage systems

» Efficient energy and HVAC management systems

» Recycled building materials supported by local companies

Click here for more information about Deckers’ new headquarters and the company’s commitment to sustainability.

— Scott Cianciulli is a publicist representing Deckers Outdoor Corp.

