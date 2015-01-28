Don Donaldson Sworn In for 2nd Term as Board President for Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

Host Deckers Outdoor Corp. showcases its new building as local business leaders gather for annual membership meeting

A beacon for business in the Goodland opened its doors Wednesday night to the annual membership meeting of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Situated in the heart of the Cabrillo Business Park, Deckers Outdoor Corp. gave some business professionals their first look into the new, glass-encased building, where chamber board members were sworn in, old ones were wished well and leaders outlined the organization’s triumphs and plans for 2015.

Goleta Valley chamber president and CEO Kristen Miller welcomed the business-focused group as most of its 450 members snacked on hors d'oeuvres and enjoyed sips of wine.

Nearly 60 new members joined the chamber in 2014, which represents businesses employing 35,000 locals.

Don Donaldson, who served as 2014 board chairman, was sworn in for his second term — a duration determined by his fellow board members, who believe he did a good job last year.

He remarked on some crowning achievements in 2014, including the opening of the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet incubator in Old Town Goleta.

The office space within the ATK Space Systems building at 600 Pine Ave. serves as the first physical space devoted to GEM, the chamber’s year-old partnership with the City of Goleta and UC Santa Barbara to attract and foster local tech startup businesses.

“That was a big deal,” Donaldson said.

A half-dozen businesses moved into the incubator last summer, where GEM hosted its inaugural Summer Accelerator Program.

David Hunt, who was hired last year as the chamber’s director of business development, announced the 2012 Ambassador of the Year as Christine le Bon, who was honored for 20 years of service volunteering at Santa Barbara Airbus and in the community.

The Chairman’s Award went to Tony Vallejo, a Goleta City Council member and former chamber board chairman.

Donaldson said he was looking forward to again working with an awesome group of people, focusing on advocating for members, visitor services, GEM, the Highway 101 widening project and future private-public partnerships.

2015 Board of Directors

» Rod Alferness, UC Santa Barbara

» Hallie Avolio, Latitude 34˚ Technologies

» Leslie Brickell, Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta

» Warren Butler, Marketing Express

» Bill Banning, Goleta Union School District

» Peter Brown, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

» Dave Clark, Impulse Advanced Communications

» Kathleen Cochran, Bacara Resort & Spa

» Francois DeJohn, Hayes Commercial Group

» Don Donaldson, Penfield & Smith

» Steve Greig, Occidental Petroleum Corp.

» Hazel Johns, Santa Barbara Airport

» Trevor Large, Buynak Fauver Archbald Spray

» Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk

» Dave Messner, ATK Space Systems

» Steve Nicholson, Citrix Online

» Eric Onnen, Santa Barbara Airbus

» Anne Pazier, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets

» Marty Plourd, Community West Bank

» Susan Rodriguez, Brown & Brown Insurance

» Cynder Sinclair, Nonprofit Kinect

​» Dawn Sproul, Cox Communications

​» Rachael Ross Steidl, ParentClick.com

​» Bill Terre, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems

» Emma Torres, Union Bank

» Jim Youngson, Terrain Consulting

» Craig Zimmerman, The Towbes Group

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.