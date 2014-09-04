Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Deckers to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

By Kathleen Hopkins for Deckers Outdoor Corp. | September 4, 2014 | 8:12 a.m.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, announced it will visit the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell on Thursday to celebrate the company’s recent listing on the exchange.

The company will also commemorate the growth and expansion of its Direct-to-Consumer footprint and evolution of its Omni-Channel resources and product portfolio, which includes a diverse offering of lifestyle brands, such as UGG,Teva, Sanuk and HOKA ONE ONE, among others, by changing its corporate brand identity from Deckers Outdoor to Deckers Brands and unveiling a new corporate logo.

The company will now operate and be branded as Deckers Brands in all of its new marketing communications programs, although its corporate name will remain Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Angel Martinez, president, chief executive officer and chair of the Board of Directors, will ring the opening bell. He will be joined by members of the company’s Board of Directors and management team.

“Our recent listing on the NYSE and our corporate brand marks four decades of growth and expansion across our organization,” Martinez said. “Building on the strength of our brand portfolio, we have made great progress in transforming our company from a domestic footwear wholesaler into a leading multichannel global brand operator. From our early roots in developing outdoor footwear, we’ve evolved into a dynamic Omni-Channel organization centered on delivering compelling lifestyle products to consumers through seamless shopping experiences.

"Underpinning our ability to lead the industry in developing an effective consumer-centric model is our engaged team of over 2,800 employees globally. Together, we are creating a culture of innovation that has enabled our company to quickly adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the retail environment, expand our customer base and drive returns to the benefit of our shareholders.”

— Kathleen Hopkins is a publicist representing Deckers Outdoor Corp.

