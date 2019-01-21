Decomposed Body Discovered by Passerby Near Railroad Tracks in Carpinteria

A decomposed body was discovered Monday evening near the railroad tracks in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to the tracks along the 2800 block of Carpinteria Avenue after the remains were reported by a passerby, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Personnel from the sheriff’s Coroner Bureau are conducting an investigation to make a position identification and determine the cause of death, Hoover said.

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, according to emergency radio traffic.

Additional details were not available Monday night.

