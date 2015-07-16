Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Discovery of Decomposed Body Near Santa Maria Still a Mystery

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 16, 2015 | 6:46 p.m.

A forensic examination has produced few clues as to the cause of death or the identity for a badly decomposed body found last weekend in Tepusquet Canyon east of Santa Maria.

"Due to the condition of the remains, the forensic pathologist was not able to immediately determine the cause and manner of death," said Lt. Craig Bonner of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The pathologist was able to determine that the body was that of a male who had been dead for "a considerable period of time, from several months to several years, possibly more," Bonner said.

The remains were found at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the rural canyon, between Foxen Canyon Road and Highway 166, by a group of bicyclists. One of the cyclists went to a nearby ranch house and called 9-1-1. 

The sheriff's Coroner's Unit will be seeking the assistance of a forensic anthropologist in further evaluating the remains and trying to develop descriptive information to assist in determining the identity.

The dead man's DNA also will be entered in to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Bonner said.

"These processes are extremely time consuming, and will likely take at least 6 months," he added.

Anyone with information potentially relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s tip line at 805.681.4171 or via the sheriff’s website, http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 