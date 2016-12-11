Decorate, Donate, Celebrate, Band Together for Kids

This holiday season, give kids at Cottage Children’s Medical Center every chance to get better by participating in the Miracle Band celebration and fundraiser.

The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, outside on the corner of Oak Park Lane and West Pueblo Street.

Pick up a free band at the volunteer desk or email a request to Ann Peyrat at [email protected]. Sign it with your name (or the name of someone you’d like to honor) and decorate it if you’re feeling creative.

Bring it to our Band Together for Kids event and add it to our decorative garland. Have your picture taken demonstrating your link in helping to grow vital health-care services for kids.

A donation of $1 is suggested.