Outdoor Decorations Show Off Holiday Spirit in Lompoc

Lompoc's Beautification & Appearance Commission has chosen the house at 412 S. Sage St. as the overall winner of its 22nd Annual Holiday Decoration Contest. The price for first place was $50.

Commission members selected the first-place overall winner from the homes and businesses nominated, as well as the second- and third-place sweepstakes winners. The judging of outdoor decorations took place Monday evening.

The sweepstakes winners — second place, 1041 N. Poppy St. and third place, 809 Almond Ave. — received $25.

Residential honorable mentions: 405 E. Fir Ave., 621 N. Tenth St., 303 S. H St., 239 S. D St., 417 N. Seventh St., 816 N. L St., 900 Cagney Way, 214 S. D St., 510 N. F St., 420 Lavender Way and 1628 W. Cherry Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.