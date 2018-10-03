Prison Inmate Denies Orchestrating Killing of Man Found Dead Near Guadalupe

Joseph 'Littles' Morales to resume testifying Thursday in trial for the 2014 gang- and drug-related homicide of Javier Limon

Joseph Brian Morales testified in his Santa Maria Superior Court trial Wednesdy that he did not orchestrate a murder from a state prison cell, claiming he had lost his gang leadership position weeks before the August 2014 killing.

Morales, a former high-ranking North West gang member known by the moniker "Littles," took the witness stand late Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to continue answering questions on Thursday in the trial for the death of Javier Limon, 37, of Santa Maria.

A group of farm workers found Limon’s body along the side of Highway 166 west of Guadalupe. He had been shot multiple times.

Five people ultimately were charged in connection with the slaying, but only Morales faces a jury after the other defendants took plea deals.

Authorities allege Morales had a key role in the fatal shooting of Limon, a drug dealer they say did not pay “taxes” to the gang, and contend text messages show the defendant’s role from the state prison.

Under questioning from his attorney, Michael Scott, Morales said he had lost his leadership position, or was “stepped down,” on July 24, 2014, after racking up debt and repeatedly using heroin.

"I just had no authority to make any decisions, no authority to collect ..." said Morales, 30.

Morales denied issuing orders for Limon’s death, and said he had been working to arrange to get Limon a large sum of heroin to sell to a customer in the Santa Ynez Valley — a transaction the defendant said also would have helped him pay off his debt.

“That was my kind of golden ticket at the moment,” Morales said.

Morales told of keeping in contact with Central Coast gang members — and communicating regularly with his girlfriend — using a cellphone he obtained illegally from correctional officers at the state prison.

Testifying, even in his own trial, goes against the rules of the gang, and puts his life at risk, especially because he mentioned the names of other gang members, Morales said.

“They don't care if you’re innocent or not,” he said.

“I’m not going to sit here and risk being wrongfully accused or wrongfully convicted just to sit there with my arms crossed and not speak up for my innocence,” Morales added. “Why would I do that now just to be in good standing with somebody who don't care about how it affects my family or how it affect me?”

Morales has been in state prison for attempted murder stemming from a Santa Maria shooting he labeled a personal dispute rather than a gang-related crime. He’s not eligible for parole in that case until 2030.

Earlier in the trial, Gregorio Augustine, one of the men charged with the murder, testified for the prosecution, but Morales refuted much of the testimony.

A county jail inmate also testified about conversations he had with another defendant, Arturo Granados, the man charged with wielding the weapon that shot Limon.

Testimony in the trial before Judge James Voysey will resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with Morles continuing to be questioned by his attorney, and then facing cross-examination by Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser.

The case, which began in mid-August with the selection of jury members, could be in their hands by the end of next week, according to some estimates.

