Defendant In Easter Morning Orcutt Shooting Is Arraigned

A man charged in connection with a shooting that killed his ex-girfriend on Easter morning in Orcutt pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges on Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Jorge Fernandez Tovar, 26, of Lompoc was arraigned in Santa Maria Judge Gustavo Lavayen’s courtroom.

The defendant, who also is referred to as Jorge Tovar Fernandez, was arrested following the April 16 shooting of Elyse Erwin, 28, who was found dead in a parking lot on Goodwin Road.

He has been charged with first-degree murder plus a special circumstance for lying in wait and allegations including discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and use of a firearm.

In addition to pleading not guilty, the defendant denied the special allegations.

The case will return to court Aug. 23, when Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede and defense attorney Jeremy Lessem will discuss with the judge scheduling the preliminary hearing.

Tovar is the father of Erwin’s 6-year-old daughter, Leila.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.