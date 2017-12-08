Murder Defendant Was Involved in Bar Fights Before Fatal Shooting in Old Orcutt

A man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Old Town Orcutt had been involved in multiple brawls inside and outside Elmer’s bar before he fired the weapon, law enforcement officers testified Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court preliminary hearing for Jonathan Highley, 36, of Orcutt started Friday before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in Santa Maria.

Highley was arrested following the shooting of Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, early on March 4 in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

Four Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives testified in the preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide whether enough evidence exists for a defendant to stand trial.

The preliminary hearing will continue Dec. 21 to give defense attorney Mark Owens time to review recordings of interviews only recently received.

As the preliminary hearing began, both sides stipulated that a single gunshot wound to the head killed San Juan, who was found dead in the parking lot behind the bar on the 100 block of East Clark Avenue. The bullet entered the man’s head above his left ear.

While deputies testified about various fights involving the defendant, San Juan was not involved in any of the three altercations, Detective Wayne Flick confirmed under questioning by Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.

Detective Matt Banks, who interviewed witnesses the day after the shooting, said Highley punched one bar patron who had accidentally knocked his beer over, spilling it onto Highley’s shirt.

Another man punched in the face by Highley was knocked to the ground, Banks said.

Highley was tossed out of the bar and later fought with a third man, but this time the defendant ended up on the ground as approximately 30 people watched.

Helped up by two people, the defendant walked to a townhouse behind the bar and later exited carrying a gun.

One man shouted for people to run, Banks said, and told detectives San Juan had a frightened look on his face while turning around to run toward the bar.

A woman smoking behind the bar told deputies she heard the gunshot, turned around and saw Highley standing over a male who was lying on the ground.

“She described Mr. Highley standing above the male approximately two to three feet away, holding his arm out at approximately a 45-degree angle towards the ground,” Banks said. “And in that hand was a gun.”

After checking on the victim, the woman began following Highley as he walked toward his residence, asking why he shot San Juan

“He continued walking at a slow pace, she described, holding the gun down towards his side,” Banks said. “She continued following him till she was approximately 2 to 3 feet away from him at which time he turned around, pointed the gun at her, and said ‘You’re lucky’ and then went inside his apartment.”

Witnesses described the defendant as being “highly intoxicated” that night and drinking directly from a pitcher of beer.

“I don’t know if he specifically addressed his level of intoxication but he did describe him several times as being obnoxious,” Detective Adam Alegria said about another man who encountered Highley that night.

Alegria later said deputies found a Glock 9 mm handgun and magazine, wrapped in a disposable wipe tucked in a Victoria’s Secret bag sitting in Highley’s vehicle along with his wife and their four children.

Clothing that matched the description of what Highley was wearing also was located in the bag.

Highley’s wife, Mayra Perez, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the crime, receiving a jail sentence plus probation for her role.

